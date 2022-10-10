ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi has inaugurated workers flats in Nawa village Quetta on Monday.

Provincial Labor Minister Nawabzada Ghoram Khan Bugti, Provincial Labor Secretary, Secretary Workers Welfare board and other federal and provincial officers and labor organizations were also present on the occasion.

Four hundred and forty-six flats have been inaugurated, which will be handed over to the workers within next two months.

The minister said that the Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has given to me special instructions regarding Balochistan and today I am happy to inaugurating homes for the laborers of Balochistan, Federal Minister Sajid Hussain Tori revealed.

He said that the Federation was fully aware of the deprivations of Balochistan and If the workers of a country are prosperous, no one can stop its development, Sajid Hussain Turi.

Striving for the welfare of the workers and will do everything possible, Sajid Hussain Turi I appreciate the tireless efforts of Provincial Labor Minister Ghoram Khan Bugti and Workers Welfare Board Balochistan for the construction of flats.

In the next phase, labor colonies were also being inaugurated in Rawalpindi, Taxila and Mardan.

We do not believe in lofty claims but in practical relief to the people and in this regard Pakistan People's Party had started a project of four hundred houses for the laborers of Balochistan, Sajid Hussain Turi.

The promise of giving houses to the poor is the promise of the People's Party and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has to fulfill it, says Sajid Hussain Turi.

Our effort is to solve the Roti, Kapra and Makan cloth and housing problem of every citizen.

Instructions have been issued to the Workers Welfare Boards of the four provinces to complete the flats and labor colonies as soon as possible, the minister added.

Flats will be given to poor workers working in private factories, Schools and playgrounds will be prepared for children in Labor Colony, Federal Minister Sajid Turi.

All kinds of facilities will be provided in labor colonies, Tori will take full care of all kinds of rights of workers and their children's education.

I appeal to the people of Balochistan to send skilled workers to foreign countries, Technical training centers will be opened in different cities of Balochistan to send the youth abroad, Sajid Hussain Turi.

Agreements are being made with Europe and Saudi Arabia to provide employment to skilled workers, Federal Minister The process of registration under EOBI is going on in Balochistan, Comprehensive policies are being made to solve the problems of the workers of Balochistan and KPK.

The implementation of the agreement with the ILO will start from Quetta and the minister also visited Workers Welfare Board Girls High school Quetta.

It is the first time that our children have received free books and copies, Balochistan Labor OrganizationFederal Minister Sajid Hussain Turi also visited Balochistan Institute of Nefer Alooji where the Executive Director made him visit various departments.