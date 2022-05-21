Sajid Turi inaugurates NADRA offices in Alizai, Bugan district Kurrum

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi on Saturday inaugurated the newly established National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) offices in Alizai and Bugan areas of Kurram district

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi on Saturday inaugurated the newly established National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) offices in Alizai and Bugan areas of Kurram district.

Sajid Hussain Turi said that the people of the area were demanding NADRA centres for the last many years, and now their demand had been met, said a press release.

He also lauded the role of NADRA Chairman Muhammad Tariq Malik in establishing the NADRA offices in the area.

He hoped that these NADRA offices would help to facilitate the people of the Alizai and Bugan areas of the Kurrum district and the areas nearby.

"These offices will also reduce the burden on already working NADRA centres. This will ensure efficiency and save the time", he added.

Establishing new NADRA offices was the long-standing demand of the people of the area. The area has a population of around seven lac and the unavailability of any NADRA offices nearby was creating a lot of problems for the residents of the area.