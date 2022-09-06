UrduPoint.com

Sajid Turi Pays Tributes To Martyrs, Ghazis Of 1965 War

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Sajid Turi pays tributes to martyrs, ghazis of 1965 war

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Development, Sajid Hussain Turi on Tuesday paid glowing tributes to the martyrs and Ghazis of 1965 war on Pakistan's Defense Day.

In his message on this occasion, Sajid said September 6 will always be remembered in the history of Pakistan. On this day our valiant forces frustrated the nefarious designs of the enemy adding we all felt proud of the tireless sacrifices rendered by our armed forces.

"We pay tribute and salute to the families of the martyrs on this day who laid down their lives for the security of the motherland", he said. Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, the minister said, made our defense impregnable by making Pakistan a nuclear power.

Today, he said our defense was invincible and added that the Pakistan Army has effectively tackled all internal and external security challenges.

The entire nation was standing by its armed forces and will never allow any conspiracy to succeed against the country.

