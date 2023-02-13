Sajid Turi vileaves for UAE to participate in World Summit

The Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development here on Monday has left for United Arab Emirates (UAE) to participate in the World Government Summit 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ):The Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development here on Monday has left for United Arab Emirates (UAE) to participate in the World Government Summit 2023.

Presidents, ministers, heads of international organizations, experts and prominent businessmen from 150 countries would participate in the Summit to be held on Tuesday, said a press release here.

The minister is attending the summit on the special invitation of the UAE.

During his visit, the Federal Minister will also hold meetings with the Pakistani community.