Sajid Turi visits flood affected Hanna Urak in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Overseas and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi on Wednesday visited to the flood-affected Hanna Urak area of Quetta to inspect damaging area.

Provincial Minister of Labor Nawabzada Gohram Khan Bugti, delegations of International Labour Organization (ILO) and All Pakistan Labour Federation accompanied the federal minister during the visit.

Leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Balochistan and other socio-political figures were also present on this occasion.

The federal minister met with the flood victims and reviewed the damage caused by the flood and launched the ILO project Cash for Work in Hanna Urak area of Balochistan.

The federal minister said that the flood disasters in Balochistan was heartbreaking and sad in which more than 3.6 million Pakistani labourers and workers had become unemployed.

He said that daily wages and industrial workers had been affected the most saying that his Ministry and ILO had started Cash for Work for the interest of unemployed people.

Sajid Hussain Turi said that the protection of workers from unemployment was our first priority.

He also thanked the ILO for its commitment to help the workers in finding timely employment.

The minister said we were starting the rehabilitation of the affected laborers and workers from Balochistan in collaboration with ILO and Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has clearly instructed for immediate restoration of employment of the laborers on priority basis to provide timely relief to the flood-affected workers so that they can stand on their own feet.

He assured full cooperation of his Ministry and international departments including ILO so that the workers could stand on their own feet as the government was standing with them in difficult time.