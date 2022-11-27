UrduPoint.com

Sajid Turi Visits Pak-Afghan Borders At Kharlachi, Bordki

Umer Jamshaid Published November 27, 2022 | 08:40 PM

PARACHINAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Development Resources Sajid Hussain Turi visited Pak-Afghan borders at Kharlachi and Bordki in district Kurram on Sunday.

During the visit, the authorities gave him a detailed briefing on the situation at border.

The minister also held a jirga with the tribal elders from across the border and both sides agreed to the opening of the border and decided its opening with immediate effect.

Before visiting the Pak-Afghan border, the federal minister in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Wasil Khan also held a detailed jirga with elders of Turi, Bangash and other tribes of district Kurram wherein the tribesmen on both sides of the border stressed for resolution of all issues including land disputes through mutual jirga and diplomatic means.

Addressing the jirga, Sajid Hussain Turi said that tribesmen on both sides of the border were brothers and land disputes between them would be resolved through bilateral jirga to prevent such incidents that could trigger dispute and hurt the brotherly and friendly relations between both countries.

He expressed sorrow over human and financial losses in during recent clashes between parties and added that in past they had held jirga and negotiations with Afghan authorities over land disputes and stressed need for carrying them forward.

The federal minister urged the tribal elders on both sides of the border to convene a jirga on land disputes, saying the provision of any kind of government and diplomatic support was his responsibility.

The tribal elders from both sides of the borders welcomed the visit of the minister to Pak-Afghan border and appreciated his efforts for peace.

The tribal elders said that the restoration of transportation and trade had spread of the wave of happiness among the people on both sides of the border, which would further strengthen the efforts of peace.

