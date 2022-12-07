Sajid Turi visits Pak-Afghan Torkham Border

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi on Wednesday visited Pakistan-Afghanistan border at Torkham, District Khyber where he was briefed in a meeting about matters related to import, export, trade opportunities, humanitarian relief, e-visa, the border situation and others.

The meeting was attended by officials of the FIA, ANF, NLC, FIA, Nadra, FC, customs and border management.

He was also briefed on the humanitarian relief, Pakistan is providing to brotherly Afghans visiting Pakistan. Member of Provincial Assembly Bilawal Afridi also accompanied the minister during the visit.

On this occasion, Sajid Hussain said Pakistan had always desired sustainable peace in the region to promote trade and stability.

He emphasized on facilitating cross-border trade, promoting economic activities so that the standard of living of the people on both sides of the border could be elevated which was in the interest of both the countries.

He said that full facilities should be provided to the patients coming to Pakistan for treatment and polio drops must be administered to the children.

The minister advised the authorities to support local population's engagement in the cross-border trade and maximum employment opportunities should be given to them.

The minister urge the authorities to take measures for the safety and welfare of labourers engaged in loading and uploading at the border.

He said that all such workers would be registered with the Employees Old Age Benefit Institution, Workers Welfare Fund and Workers Welfare board so that they could get all the benefits and provide better health and education facilities to their children.

The minister appreciated officials for their efforts and border management.

Sajid Turi said that efforts were also underway to provide best facilities and welfare by EOBI, WWF and WWB to the labours of newly merged districts (former FATA).

Sajid Hussain Turi also held a public hearing in Jamrud and heard the problems of the local community, political leadership, industrial and trade unions representatives.