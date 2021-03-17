UrduPoint.com
Sajid Zafar Dali Assumes Additional Secretary's Charge ED

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 12:00 AM

Sajid Zafar Dali assumes additional secretary's charge ED

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Sajid Zafar Dali, a BS-20 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) has assumed the charge of Additional Secretary, Establishment Division (ED), said a notification by Establishment Division.

While Ms. Sara Jawed, a BS-21 officer of Office Management Group (OMG), has assumed the charge of officer on Special duty (OSD).

According to a notification, Ms. Sara Jawed has assumed the charge of the post of officer on Special Duty (BS-18/OMG) on 16.10.2020 and also relinquished the charge of the same post in this Division.

The notification of Establishment Division also added that Secretary, Establishment Division has accepted the resignation of Ms. Soveena Amjad (OMG BS-18) from government service with effect from 17-07-2020.

