Sajida Farooq Tarar Holds Open Court In NA-127 To Address Public Issues
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2025 | 11:58 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) A "Khuli Kachehri" (Open Court) was organized at the central office of NA-127 by Sajida Farooq Tarar, the mother of Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Ataullah Tarar.
A large number of citizens from the constituency participated in the open court where the minister's mother listened to their concerns and issued immediate orders for resolving the issues on the spot.
She emphasised that resolving public issues is a government's top priority, and through such open courts, problems are being addressed at people's doorsteps. She added that the number of people attending these sessions is growing every day due to the effective solutions being provided.
The federal minister's mother also mentioned that a vast network of development projects has been laid out across every Union Council in NA-127, and plans are underway to turn each Union Council into a model one.
In line with the directions of the Punjab chief minister, registration for the Ramadan Package for underprivileged families is underway, with camps set up throughout the constituency, she added.
She further stated that due to the government's positive initiatives, inflation has significantly decreased, and efforts are being made to ensure these benefits reach the common man.
The event was attended by several key figures, including PSO-II to the Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Shahbaz Talib, Deputy Secretary Asad Abrar, former chairman of UC-233 Syed Imran Aleem Shah, Chairman Tanveer Nisar Gujjar, Atiya Mumtaz, Ulfat Yaseen, Anwar Qadri, Chaudhry Amir, Rashid Butt, Tahira Aziz, Rukhsana Taj, Zakiya Amma and Nomanah Ashiq.
