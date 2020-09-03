UrduPoint.com
Sajida Noreen Appointed As VC SBKWU

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 07:13 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai has appointed Sajida Noreen as new Vice Chancellor of Sardar Bahadur Khan Women University (SBKWU), a handout issued by the Governor House said on Thursday.

"The decision was taken in the 23 Senate Meeting of the SBKWU held at Governor House," it further said.

