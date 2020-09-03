Sajida Noreen appointed as VC SBKWU

(@FahadShabbir)

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai has appointed Sajida Noreen as new Vice Chancellor of Sardar Bahadur Khan Women University (SBKWU), a handout issued by the Governor House said on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai has appointed Sajida Noreen as new Vice Chancellor of Sardar Bahadur Khan Women University (SBKWU), a handout issued by the Governor House said on Thursday.

"The decision was taken in the 23 Senate Meeting of the SBKWU held at Governor House," it further said.