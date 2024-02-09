Sajjad Ahmad wins PP-265 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate, Sajjad Ahmad has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-265, Rahim Yar Khan-XI by securing 52,817 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan Muslim League (N) candidate, Chaudhry Muhammad Shafeeq Anwar who bagged 42,017 votes.

The voters’ turnout remained 52.94%.