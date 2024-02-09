Sajjad Ahmad Wins PP-265 Election
Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate, Sajjad Ahmad has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-265, Rahim Yar Khan-XI by securing 52,817 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan Muslim League (N) candidate, Chaudhry Muhammad Shafeeq Anwar who bagged 42,017 votes.
The voters’ turnout remained 52.94%.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024
U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest
Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results
Pakistan Army congratulates nation on peaceful general elections
US Supreme Court skeptical of keeping Trump off the ballot
EC delegation express satisfaction over transparent polling process in Attock
Russia says 100 POWs returned in swap with Ukraine
Elections peacefully conducted across Sindh
PEC directs action against Qadir Mandokhel for interfering secrecy of voting
Ukraine army chief Zaluzhny removed from post
U.S. stock markets hover near record highs on positive earings
More Stories From Pakistan
-
5 dacoits arrested, illegal weapons recovered2 minutes ago
-
PPPP's Jam Abdul Karim Bijar wins NA-229 election2 minutes ago
-
Fida Hussain wins PP-237 election2 minutes ago
-
PPPP's Zulfiqar Bichani wins NA-217 election2 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Abdul Munim wins PK-29 election2 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Usama Asghar Ali wins PP-282 election12 minutes ago
-
Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur wins NA-222 election12 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Zahid Chan Zaib wins PK-38 election12 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Shuaib Ameer wins PP-281 election12 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Suhail Sultan wins NA-04 election12 minutes ago
-
Nation eagerly awaiting for final election results12 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Mumtaz Ali wins PS- 34 election12 minutes ago