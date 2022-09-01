UrduPoint.com

Sajjad Awan Addresses Ceremony At Pakistan Cadet College Batrasi

September 01, 2022

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Sajjad Ahmed Awan Thursday said that educated youth is the valuable capital and backbone of the country, in the flood-affected areas, they have to play their role

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Sajjad Ahmed Awan Thursday said that educated youth is the valuable capital and backbone of the country, in the flood-affected areas, they have to play their role.

He expressed these views while addressing the Pre-Factorial Board ceremony at Pakistan Scout Cadet College Batrasi.

The chief guest congratulated the principal, college faculty, administration and students that they have found an institution with excellent educational and military training.

He appreciated the discipline, enthusiasm and determination of students and congratulated the officials of the Prefectural Board.

Sajjad Awan said that nations are always built by the characters of educated youth and they are the guarantors of the country's development and security. The secretary said that the role of the scout in any natural calamity is always important and exemplary and even in the current flood situation, the youth have to play their role.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was taking all possible measures for the rehabilitation of flood victims.

Chief Commissioner Pakistan Boy Scout Association and Chairman Board of Governor's Pakistan Scouts Cadet College Batrasi Sarfraz Qamar Daha while addressing the function thanked the chief guest for his efforts to encourage the students.

He mentioned the college has achieved academic and administrative milestones and outstanding achievements during the last few years. Daha also mentioned his efforts as the Chairman Board of Governors Cadet College Batrasi.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Board of Investment Muhammad Khan Daha said that youth have to be educated according to the requirements of the modern era and bring the country out of crises and raise the flag in the world. He said that the youth is the future and hope of the nation.

Principal Scout Cadet College Batrasi Touqeer ul islam while addressing the ceremony said that besides military training along with multifaceted training Chinese language is also taught to the students in the economic context.

The principal said that the college students were taking positions in Abbottabad Board, besides showing outstanding results in all exams.

On this occasion, the guests took oath and distributed shields amongst the board officials. Earlier, the guests laid floral wreaths on Yadgar-e-Shuada and prayed for those who died in the flood.

