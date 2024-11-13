Sajjad Hussain Pirzada passes away

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Mian Sajjad Hussain Pirzada, younger brother of Federal Minister for Housing and Works, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada passed away on Wednesday.

Late Sajjad Hussain Pirzada, a well-respected figure in Bahawalpur, previously served as the Chairman of the District Council Bahawalpur.

Known for his contributions to the region's development, his passing marked a significant loss to the local community.

Federal ministers, dignitaries, and members of the political fraternity have extended their condolences to Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada and the grieving family on the loss of his younger brother.

His death has left a void among his family, friends, and colleagues, who remember him as a dedicated public servant and a compassionate individual.

The funeral prayers will be held on November 13 in his native village Shaikh Wahan, Bahawalpur.