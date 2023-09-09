Open Menu

Sajjad Hyder Posted As Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Sajjad Hyder posted as Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :Syed Muhammad Sajjad Hyder has been posted as Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, this was announced through a notification issued by Sindh Government.

Commissioner Syed Sajjad Hyder has taken over the charge and started working.

Officials of the commissioner's office, Department of Information and other departments met with the commissioner at his office and congratulated him on resuming the office.

Additional Commissioner-1 Subhash Chandar, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho and other officials were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Martyrs Shaheed Government

Recent Stories

UAE expresses solidarity with Morocco, offers cond ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Morocco, offers condolences over earthquake victim ..

16 minutes ago
 South Africa start ODI series with a win, after fa ..

South Africa start ODI series with a win, after facing whitewash in T20I series

23 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif announces intention to return to Paki ..

Nawaz Sharif announces intention to return to Pakistan next month

29 minutes ago
 Earthquake of 6.8 magnitude claims nearly 300 live ..

Earthquake of 6.8 magnitude claims nearly 300 lives in Morocco

52 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2023

4 hours ago
Sharjah to launch seasonal influenza vaccination c ..

Sharjah to launch seasonal influenza vaccination campaign

11 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak meets Armenia FM; reiterates UA ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak meets Armenia FM; reiterates UAE&#039;s commitment to strengt ..

12 hours ago
 698 cases benefit from Zayed Higher Organisation f ..

698 cases benefit from Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination&#03 ..

13 hours ago
 Rugby World Cup kicks off as France faces key orga ..

Rugby World Cup kicks off as France faces key organisational test

13 hours ago
 Pakistani envoy to Belgium discusses scientific co ..

Pakistani envoy to Belgium discusses scientific collaboration

13 hours ago
 Pilot killed in UAE helicopter crash into sea

Pilot killed in UAE helicopter crash into sea

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan