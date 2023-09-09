Sajjad Hyder posted as Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :Syed Muhammad Sajjad Hyder has been posted as Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, this was announced through a notification issued by Sindh Government.

Commissioner Syed Sajjad Hyder has taken over the charge and started working.

Officials of the commissioner's office, Department of Information and other departments met with the commissioner at his office and congratulated him on resuming the office.

Additional Commissioner-1 Subhash Chandar, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho and other officials were present on the occasion.