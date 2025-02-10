Sajjad Jahaniya’s literary work “Kahani Poochti Hai” receives high praise

Eminent writer, researcher, and intellectual Professor Dr. Asad Areeb has lauded Sajjad Jahaniya as a realist writer and a pride of the literary world

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Eminent writer, researcher, and intellectual Professor Dr. Asad Areeb has lauded Sajjad Jahaniya as a realist writer and a pride of the literary world.

He said Jahaniya’s writing carries a spiritual truth, a hallmark of a great storyteller.

Dr. Asad Areeb expressed these views while delivering the presidential address at a literary reception organized by Bazm-e-Ahbab to honor Jahaniya’s latest book, Kahani Poochti Hai.

Addressing the gathering, Professor Dr. Anwar Ahmad, the chief guest, highlighted Jahaniya’s natural affinity with storytelling, emphasizing his ability to craft compelling narratives. Professor Anwar Jamal, the special guest, praised Jahaniya’s work, stating that his pen carries a message of hope and healing for the oppressed. He described Kahani Poochti Hai as a literary masterpiece.

Renowned lyricist and columnist Muhammad Afzal Aajiz remarked that Jahaniya’s storytelling skillfully guides the reader through vivid imagery. Columnist, researcher, and anchorperson Shakir Hussain Shakir noted that Jahaniya’s stories raise sensitive societal questions that often go unanswered. Professor Dr. Sajjad Naeem, Head of the urdu Department at Emerson University, commended the fluidity and continuity in Jahaniya’s narratives, calling Kahani Poochti Hai a reflection of social realities.

Professor Dr. Farzana Kokab, Chairperson of the Urdu Department at Bahauddin Zakariya University, acknowledged Jahaniya as a writer deeply rooted in his traditions and realism.

Senior journalist, poet, and columnist Saleem Naz appreciated Jahaniya’s ability to portray rural culture while addressing contemporary issues. Chairman of Pakistan Writers Council, Mirza Yasin Baig, suggested that Jahaniya’s stories should be adapted into dramas for a wider audience.

Speaking at the event, Sajjad Jahaniya expressed his lifelong commitment to literature and highlighted societal inequalities through his writings. He lamented the persistent negative attitudes towards daughters in society, calling it a modern tragedy.

Renowned author and PhD scholar Nabeela Ismat described Jahaniya as a "painter of words" who consistently advocates for women's rights in his writings. Other speakers, including senior journalist Shaukat Ashfaq, patron of Bazm-e-Ahbab Rana Tasveer, motivational speaker Khawaja Mazhar Nawaz, and young writer Qari Muhammad Abdullah, also praised Jahaniya’s deep connection with his homeland and his growing popularity as a contemporary writer.

The event began with Muttasham Tareen, President of Bazm-e-Ahbab, delivering the welcome address. Senior journalist Rafiq Ahmed Qureshi and event organizer Malik Fayaz Ahmed Awan managed the proceedings. The event featured a recitation of the Holy Quran by Qari Muhammad Abdullah and a Naat presentation by Muhammad Imran Mughal.