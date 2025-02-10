Sajjad Jahaniya’s Literary Work “Kahani Poochti Hai” Receives High Praise
Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2025 | 09:28 PM
Eminent writer, researcher, and intellectual Professor Dr. Asad Areeb has lauded Sajjad Jahaniya as a realist writer and a pride of the literary world
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Eminent writer, researcher, and intellectual Professor Dr. Asad Areeb has lauded Sajjad Jahaniya as a realist writer and a pride of the literary world.
He said Jahaniya’s writing carries a spiritual truth, a hallmark of a great storyteller.
Dr. Asad Areeb expressed these views while delivering the presidential address at a literary reception organized by Bazm-e-Ahbab to honor Jahaniya’s latest book, Kahani Poochti Hai.
Addressing the gathering, Professor Dr. Anwar Ahmad, the chief guest, highlighted Jahaniya’s natural affinity with storytelling, emphasizing his ability to craft compelling narratives. Professor Anwar Jamal, the special guest, praised Jahaniya’s work, stating that his pen carries a message of hope and healing for the oppressed. He described Kahani Poochti Hai as a literary masterpiece.
Renowned lyricist and columnist Muhammad Afzal Aajiz remarked that Jahaniya’s storytelling skillfully guides the reader through vivid imagery. Columnist, researcher, and anchorperson Shakir Hussain Shakir noted that Jahaniya’s stories raise sensitive societal questions that often go unanswered. Professor Dr. Sajjad Naeem, Head of the urdu Department at Emerson University, commended the fluidity and continuity in Jahaniya’s narratives, calling Kahani Poochti Hai a reflection of social realities.
Professor Dr. Farzana Kokab, Chairperson of the Urdu Department at Bahauddin Zakariya University, acknowledged Jahaniya as a writer deeply rooted in his traditions and realism.
Senior journalist, poet, and columnist Saleem Naz appreciated Jahaniya’s ability to portray rural culture while addressing contemporary issues. Chairman of Pakistan Writers Council, Mirza Yasin Baig, suggested that Jahaniya’s stories should be adapted into dramas for a wider audience.
Speaking at the event, Sajjad Jahaniya expressed his lifelong commitment to literature and highlighted societal inequalities through his writings. He lamented the persistent negative attitudes towards daughters in society, calling it a modern tragedy.
Renowned author and PhD scholar Nabeela Ismat described Jahaniya as a "painter of words" who consistently advocates for women's rights in his writings. Other speakers, including senior journalist Shaukat Ashfaq, patron of Bazm-e-Ahbab Rana Tasveer, motivational speaker Khawaja Mazhar Nawaz, and young writer Qari Muhammad Abdullah, also praised Jahaniya’s deep connection with his homeland and his growing popularity as a contemporary writer.
The event began with Muttasham Tareen, President of Bazm-e-Ahbab, delivering the welcome address. Senior journalist Rafiq Ahmed Qureshi and event organizer Malik Fayaz Ahmed Awan managed the proceedings. The event featured a recitation of the Holy Quran by Qari Muhammad Abdullah and a Naat presentation by Muhammad Imran Mughal.
Recent Stories
Maktoum bin Mohammed: Ninth Arab Fiscal Forum strategic platform to enhance fina ..
City experiences partly cloudy weather
Ayaz announces Six-Member panel of Chairpersons
NA Session to continue till Feb 18: House Business Advisory Committee (HBAC)
1.2 MGD desalination water plant at Gwadar Port completed with China's support: ..
Ending of Pakistan’s diplomatic isolation: A milestone triumph of Govt
Mauritanian Culture Minister praises Sharjah Ruler's cultural efforts
British educationist calls on KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi
LEAP 2025: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to boost Digital investment cooperation
CTO Zeeshan introduces drones, digital tools for traffic management
Second round of Pakistan-Qatar bilateral political consultations concludes in Do ..
10 gamblers arrested
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ayaz announces Six-Member panel of Chairpersons3 minutes ago
-
NA Session to continue till Feb 18: House Business Advisory Committee (HBAC)3 minutes ago
-
1.2 MGD desalination water plant at Gwadar Port completed with China's support: Dr Darshan3 minutes ago
-
Ending of Pakistan’s diplomatic isolation: A milestone triumph of Govt4 minutes ago
-
British educationist calls on KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi3 minutes ago
-
LEAP 2025: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to boost Digital investment cooperation3 minutes ago
-
CTO Zeeshan introduces drones, digital tools for traffic management3 minutes ago
-
Second round of Pakistan-Qatar bilateral political consultations concludes in Doha3 minutes ago
-
10 gamblers arrested3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan prefers collaboration over confrontation in Maritime sector: Ahsan Iqbal3 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three drug peddlers, recover marijuana3 minutes ago
-
Commercial lobbies attempt to revive Monal restaurant, Chairperson of IWMB expresses concern3 minutes ago