Sajjad Karim for constructive role of Pak/Kashmir diaspora community to raise Kashmir issue

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 24th Dec, 2022 ):Former member of the European Parliament Dr. Sajjad Haider Karim here on Saturday emphasized the need of the performance of constructive role by the European Union, Britain-based Pakistani, Kashmiri diaspora community to promote the need of early peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue in the Western world.

He was talking to journalists at a grand reception, hosted by Deputy Inspector General of Police Mirpur Division Dr. Khalid Mahmood Chauhan in his honour at a hotel here.

Commissioner Mirpur Division Ch. Shoukat Ali also attended the ceremony as a guest of honour.

"We, the diaspora community, is able to perform health role to highlight the urgent need of early peaceful settlement of the Kashmir issue in line with the aspirations of the people of Jammu Kashmir state, the basic stake holders to the Kashmir conflict", he underlined.

Responding to series of questions raised by the journalists, working for national print and electronic media, besides the AJK State press, ex MP European Parliament emphasized that it was the moral and global responsibility of the international community- besides the United Nations like international forums to take immediate notice of the increased human rights violations by the Indian occupying forces in Indian illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir State (IIOJK) � in view of the Jammu & Kashmir State, the internationally-acknowledged disputed territory � since the United Nations resolutions clearly speak of this reality", he underlined.

Dr. Sajjad Haider Kashmir, currently Adviser (middle East & Central Asia) and ex Member European Parliament for the North West England and the Holder of Sitar e Quaid-e-Azam, awarded by the government of Pakistan in acknowledgement of his role for advocating and safeguarding the 'Freedom of Expression of Human Rights', underlined recalling that it had always been a crystal clear before our like-minded grouping in the European Parliament that Kashmir is the issue of human rights.

He continued that it was enjoined upon our diaspora community in European Union countries to gear up their collective endeavors to highlight the need of early settlement of the unresolved issue of Jammu & Kashmir State.

Speaking on this occasion, the host of the ceremony Dr. Khalid Mahmood Chauhan, DIG Police Mirpur Division, lauded the Pakistani and Kashmiri expatriates' vibrant role in highlighting the national Kashmiri cause in the elected houses from the local councils' level to the British and European Parliaments � besides other relevant forums in the Western World � with prime focus to attract attention of the external world towards the urgent need of early peaceful settlement of the much-delayed Kashmir issue which involve the fate of over 10.60 million people of the Jammu Kashmir State under the spirit of the international norms and commitment � most particularly the United Nations resolutions on the Kashmir conflict, he added.

Dr. Chauhan observed that the Pakistani and Kashmiri Diaspora community was performing a vibrant role to raise the high image of Pakistan in the Western World including European Union and Britain being the unofficial ambassador of the country.