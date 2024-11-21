Sajjad Lakha’s Writing Skills Lauded At Book Launching Ceremony
Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2024 | 07:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Famous poet Rana Saeed Doshi, on Thursday, appreciated the writing skills of senior journalist and poet Sajjad Lakha at his book-launching ceremony and called him a man of devotion.
During the book-launching ceremony at the National Press Club, Doshi, while presiding over the event, hailed the effort of the writer and called him an asset in the field of poetry.
He called the book ‘Yeh Roshni Fareb Hai’ a milestone having the potential to pave the way for learning new avenues for the coming generation.
PFUJ President and special guest of the event, Afzal Butt, thanked the NPC's Literary Committee organizers for holding such a wonderful event, adding that “Sajjad Lakha is our asset,” and called it an honour to participate in his book-launching ceremony.
He also proposed a special event would be conducted to pay him tribute in this regard.
Senior journalist and poet, Sajjad Lakha, thanked the participants of the ceremony and said, “This is a loving ceremony; the Press Club is our real home.” He added that the way he welcomed was an eternal love for which he has no words to define.
The other participants NPC Secretary Nayyar Ali, publisher of the book Azwar Lone, senior journalist and anchorperson Ali Raza Alvi, and NPC's Literary Committee Chairman Mashkoor Ali also admired the writing abilities of Sajjid Lakha and called him an elegant person who added vast knowledge in the field of poetry from time to time.
