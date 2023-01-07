UrduPoint.com

Sajjad Qureshi, Former DN APP Passes Away

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2023 | 07:42 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :Sajjad Ali Qureshi, former director news at the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) passed away here on Saturday after a protracted illness. He was 82.

He was the younger brother of Safdar Ali Qureshi (late), former director general of APP.

Qureshi's burial will be held on Sunday after Zohar prayers. His Janaza will be taken from his house No.422, street 12, F-10/2, Islamabad.

