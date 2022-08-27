UrduPoint.com

Sajjada Nasheen Al Sheikh Khalid Al Mansoor Abdul Qadir Visits Shrine Of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA)

Muhammad Irfan Published August 27, 2022 | 11:25 PM

Sajjada Nasheen Al Sheikh Khalid Al Mansoor Abdul Qadir visits shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA)

Hazrat Al Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jilani of Baghdad Sharif, Sajjada Nasheen Al Sheikh Khalid Al Mansoor Abdul Qadir Saturday visited the shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh Ali Hajveri (RA) and laid a wreath on the grave of the great Sufi saint

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Hazrat Al Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jilani of Baghdad Sharif, Sajjada Nasheen Al Sheikh Khalid Al Mansoor Abdul Qadir Saturday visited the shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh Ali Hajveri (RA) and laid a wreath on the grave of the great Sufi saint.

According to Auqaf department sources here, Auqaf Director General (DG) Tahir Raza Bukhari performed 'Dastar Bandi' of the Khalid Al Mansoor Abdul Qadir.

Speaking on this occasion the DG said that identity of Punjab Auqaf and Religious Affairs department had been introduced in a new way across the world.

Punjab Religious Affairs policy and working method had proved its mettle which was a pride for the department and government, he added.

DG said that identity of 'Jamia Hajveria' had highlighted the country added this institute would attain a prominent status for eliminating Islamophobia.

Raza Bukhari said that students of Jamia Hajveria were being sent abroad to participate in different competitions.

Online courses were also being conducted for foreign students, he added.

