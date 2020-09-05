UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sajnrani Stresses Need For Strengthening Pak-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 11:43 PM

Sajnrani stresses need for strengthening Pak-Azerbaijan parliamentary cooperation

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has underscored the need for further promotion and strengthening of parliamentary cooperation between Pakistan and Azerbaijan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ):Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has underscored the need for further promotion and strengthening of parliamentary cooperation between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

He expressed these views in an online meeting with the Speaker of Azerbaijan on Saturday from Parliament House Islamabad, said a news release.

Chairman senate said Pakistan has good bilateral relation with Azerbaijan but there was a need to enhance inter-parliamentary engagements and exchange programs for the capacity building.

Chairman Senate said a joint effort is indispensable to overcome the issues of poverty, inequality, denial of human rights, extremism, terrorism and climate changes.

He said Pakistan and Azerbaijan are both members of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and Asian Parliamentary Assembly and Coordination between Parliaments of both countries on the multilateral forums is quite important.

The chairman said for prosperity and peaceful future they have to utilize these forum in favorable manner.

Chairman senate also thanked Azerbaijan for supporting Pakistan's stance at international forum especially on the issue of Kashmir and requested that people of Kashmir direly need support of brother countries against atrocities and human rights violations by Indian army.

He said world must play its role to solve the Kashmir issue in accordance with United Nations resolutions.

While talking to the speaker of Azerbaijan, chairman Senate asked for support in upcoming IPU election as he was candidature for IPU presidency.

Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani invited Azerbaijan parliamentary delegation to visit Pakistan.

Speaker of Azerbaijan thanked chairman senate and ensured their support in the upcoming IPU election.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan India Islamabad Senate World Army United Nations Exchange Parliament Visit Ipu Azerbaijan From Asia Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Hydrogen could disrupt, reshape global energy valu ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan to never compromise sovereignty, security ..

27 minutes ago

Ministry of Economy reviews ways of accelerating g ..

46 minutes ago

DC reviews arrangements for upcoming polio campai ..

27 minutes ago

No irreverence against 'Sahaba, Ahl e Bait' to be ..

27 minutes ago

Candle light vigil held to pay homage to the marty ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.