Sajnrani stresses need for strengthening Pak-Azerbaijan parliamentary cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ):Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has underscored the need for further promotion and strengthening of parliamentary cooperation between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

He expressed these views in an online meeting with the Speaker of Azerbaijan on Saturday from Parliament House Islamabad, said a news release.

Chairman senate said Pakistan has good bilateral relation with Azerbaijan but there was a need to enhance inter-parliamentary engagements and exchange programs for the capacity building.

Chairman Senate said a joint effort is indispensable to overcome the issues of poverty, inequality, denial of human rights, extremism, terrorism and climate changes.

He said Pakistan and Azerbaijan are both members of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and Asian Parliamentary Assembly and Coordination between Parliaments of both countries on the multilateral forums is quite important.

The chairman said for prosperity and peaceful future they have to utilize these forum in favorable manner.

Chairman senate also thanked Azerbaijan for supporting Pakistan's stance at international forum especially on the issue of Kashmir and requested that people of Kashmir direly need support of brother countries against atrocities and human rights violations by Indian army.

He said world must play its role to solve the Kashmir issue in accordance with United Nations resolutions.

While talking to the speaker of Azerbaijan, chairman Senate asked for support in upcoming IPU election as he was candidature for IPU presidency.

Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani invited Azerbaijan parliamentary delegation to visit Pakistan.

Speaker of Azerbaijan thanked chairman senate and ensured their support in the upcoming IPU election.