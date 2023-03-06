UrduPoint.com

Sajo Rocket Gang Busted In Bahawalpur

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Sajo Rocket gang busted in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Bahawalpur police have successfully arrested the Sajo Rocket gang which was wanted in dozens of FIRs registered against them at different police stations.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that the notorious Sajo Rocket gang was involved in heinous crimes including highway robberies, looting people, drug pushing and illegal weapons. "Several FIRs of committing heinous crimes including highway robberies, depriving people of valuables and selling out narcotics were already registered against the gang," he added.

He further said that Head Rajkan police received information about the presence of the Sajo Rocket gang in the area lying within their jurisdiction.

"Soon after, receiving information, a special team of PS Head Rajkan conducted a raid at a den and successfully arrested the five members of the gang including the head Sajjad alias Sajo Rocket. The police also recovered illegal weapons from the gang including Kalashnkov, one repeater, one pistol and dozens of cartridges.

The suspects have been shifted to a police station. A special investigation team has been interrogating the accused. Further probe is underway.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Bahawalpur From

Recent Stories

Major General Faisal Al Shehhi inaugurates 6th Nat ..

Major General Faisal Al Shehhi inaugurates 6th National Service Career Fair

25 minutes ago
 Women’s League exhibition matches: PCB shares br ..

Women’s League exhibition matches: PCB shares broadcast details

35 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Chairman of SAEEPC Committe ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Chairman of SAEEPC Committee

55 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Secretary-General of SAEEPC ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Secretary-General of SAEEPC Committee

55 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on ECD, governme ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on ECD, government nurseries of SEC

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree dissolving Sharj ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree dissolving Sharjah Education Council

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.