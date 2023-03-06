Sajo Rocket gang busted in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Bahawalpur police have successfully arrested the Sajo Rocket gang which was wanted in dozens of FIRs registered against them at different police stations.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that the notorious Sajo Rocket gang was involved in heinous crimes including highway robberies, looting people, drug pushing and illegal weapons. "Several FIRs of committing heinous crimes including highway robberies, depriving people of valuables and selling out narcotics were already registered against the gang," he added.

He further said that Head Rajkan police received information about the presence of the Sajo Rocket gang in the area lying within their jurisdiction.

"Soon after, receiving information, a special team of PS Head Rajkan conducted a raid at a den and successfully arrested the five members of the gang including the head Sajjad alias Sajo Rocket. The police also recovered illegal weapons from the gang including Kalashnkov, one repeater, one pistol and dozens of cartridges.

The suspects have been shifted to a police station. A special investigation team has been interrogating the accused. Further probe is underway.