UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sajrani Seeks Omanese Investment In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 8 seconds ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 01:10 AM

Sajrani seeks Omanese investment in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani held a meeting with Oman's ambassador to Pakistan Sheikh Mohammed bin Omar bin Ahmed Al Marhoon on Friday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

He said Pakistan valued its relations with Oman and wanted that both countries should strengthen their economic and trade ties.

He stressed on exchange of parliamentary and trade delegations between the two countries.

He said Oman should take advantage of the investment opportunities in Pakistan.

He said peace in the region would ensure progress and prosperity for the countries.

He told that Pakistan had declared 2020 as year of football and sought cooperation of Oman.

The ambassador assured of his country's cooperation in this regard.

Related Topics

Pakistan Football Senate Exchange Oman Progress 2020

Recent Stories

EU and Mercosur reach agreement on trade

26 minutes ago

UAE-Kyrgyzstan Political Consultations Committee d ..

41 minutes ago

WHO Records Decrease in Ebola Cases in DR Congo Ye ..

40 minutes ago

Tourists Retain Hotel Bookings Despite Recent Terr ..

40 minutes ago

Fact of Putin-May Meeting Positive - Peskov

41 minutes ago

Serbs in Northern Kosovo to Halt Trade in Protest ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.