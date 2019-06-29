Sajrani seeks Omanese investment in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani held a meeting with Oman's ambassador to Pakistan Sheikh Mohammed bin Omar bin Ahmed Al Marhoon on Friday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

He said Pakistan valued its relations with Oman and wanted that both countries should strengthen their economic and trade ties.

He stressed on exchange of parliamentary and trade delegations between the two countries.

He said Oman should take advantage of the investment opportunities in Pakistan.

He said peace in the region would ensure progress and prosperity for the countries.

He told that Pakistan had declared 2020 as year of football and sought cooperation of Oman.

The ambassador assured of his country's cooperation in this regard.