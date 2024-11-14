HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The three-day official ceremonies for the 753rd annual Urs of revered spiritual leader Syed Asghar Ali Shah, popularly known as Sakhi Jam Datar, concluded yesterday night.

The final day's festivities featured a Sughar Conference and a musical evening, organized by the district administration of Shaheed Benazirabad and the Culture Department.

Sindh Assembly member Ghulam Qadir Chandio and Deputy Commissioner Shahryar Gul Memon attended the event as special guests.

Renowned Sindhi artists, including Shamen Ali Mirali, Farzana Bahar, and Sufi artist Fakir Barkat Jamal, enthralled the audience with their soulful performances.

Poets Sughar Ali Gul Bharti and others also recited their works, receiving applause from the crowd.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Nawab Samir Laghari, Assistant Commissioner Daur Hassan Zafar, and other officials from various departments, along with a large number of devotees, attended the event.

The Urs celebrations showcased the rich cultural heritage of Sindh and paid tribute to the spiritual legacy of Sakhi Jam Datar.