Open Menu

Sakhi Turt Murad Urs Begins

Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Sakhi Turt Murad Urs begins

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) The 200th annual Urs celebrations of Hazrat Syed Abul Faiz-ul-Hasan, popularly known as Sakhi Turt Murad (RA), were inaugurated under the auspices of the Punjab Department of Auqaf and Religious Affairs.

The opening ceremony commenced with the traditional ritual of Chaadar Poshi, led by Secretary/Chief Administrator of Auqaf Punjab, Dr. Tahir Raza Bukhari.

On this occasion, the Zonal Administrator of Auqaf Lahore Zone (West), Ayaz Mahmood Lashari, Manager of Auqaf Circle No.

2 Lahore, scholars, spiritual leaders, members of the Darbar’s Religious Affairs Committee, and a large number of devotees were present. During the opening ceremony, special prayers were offered for the safety, security, and prosperity of the country.

The department made comprehensive arrangements for the convenience of guests and visitors, including security, free meals (Langar), and decorative lighting. The Urs celebrations will continue for three days, from December 20 to December 22.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Circle December From

Recent Stories

UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual me ..

UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual meeting of Arab Association for ..

27 minutes ago
 Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorro ..

Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorrow

32 minutes ago
 UAE’s cultural achievements in 2024 highlight cr ..

UAE’s cultural achievements in 2024 highlight creativity, innovation

42 minutes ago
 Security forces thwart Khwarij’s attempt to infi ..

Security forces thwart Khwarij’s attempt to infiltrate through Pak-Afghan bord ..

42 minutes ago
 Immunization, polio drops proposed as mandatory fo ..

Immunization, polio drops proposed as mandatory for ID cards, B-Form and passpor ..

51 minutes ago
 Sharjah Department of Culture organises 9th Kairou ..

Sharjah Department of Culture organises 9th Kairouan Poetry Festival in Tunisia

1 hour ago
Ajman Ruler opens Aisha Mosque in Morocco

Ajman Ruler opens Aisha Mosque in Morocco

1 hour ago
 UAE condemns car ramming attack at market in Germa ..

UAE condemns car ramming attack at market in Germany

1 hour ago
 Islamic finance in UAE: Rapid growth, leadership i ..

Islamic finance in UAE: Rapid growth, leadership in sustainability

1 hour ago
 PSX experiences negative trend, investors lose bil ..

PSX experiences negative trend, investors lose billions of rupees

2 hours ago
 25 individuals convicted by military courts in con ..

25 individuals convicted by military courts in connection with May 9 riots: ISPR

4 hours ago
 DEWA scores 100% in International Digital Customer ..

DEWA scores 100% in International Digital Customer Experience Standard

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan