Sakhi Turt Murad Urs Begins
Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2024 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) The 200th annual Urs celebrations of Hazrat Syed Abul Faiz-ul-Hasan, popularly known as Sakhi Turt Murad (RA), were inaugurated under the auspices of the Punjab Department of Auqaf and Religious Affairs.
The opening ceremony commenced with the traditional ritual of Chaadar Poshi, led by Secretary/Chief Administrator of Auqaf Punjab, Dr. Tahir Raza Bukhari.
On this occasion, the Zonal Administrator of Auqaf Lahore Zone (West), Ayaz Mahmood Lashari, Manager of Auqaf Circle No.
2 Lahore, scholars, spiritual leaders, members of the Darbar’s Religious Affairs Committee, and a large number of devotees were present. During the opening ceremony, special prayers were offered for the safety, security, and prosperity of the country.
The department made comprehensive arrangements for the convenience of guests and visitors, including security, free meals (Langar), and decorative lighting. The Urs celebrations will continue for three days, from December 20 to December 22.
