Sakinah Care Marks World Population Day By Empowering Women

Sumaira FH Published July 11, 2023 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Sakinah Care, is a prominent healthcare organization dedicated to improving reproductive health and empowering women to join the global community in observing World Population Day 2023.

The significant occasion serves as a reminder of the challenges and possibilities associated with global population and reproductive health, said a news release on Tuesday.

With an unwavering commitment to enhancing maternal, newborn, and infant health for Pakistan's most vulnerable population, Sakinah Care strives to ensure that every woman has access to the necessary resources and support to make informed decisions about their reproductive well-being.

Through comprehensive initiatives and advocacy, the organization aims to create a healthier future by eliminating barriers related to affordability and accessibility.

Aligned with this year's World Population Day theme centered on Gender Equality, Sakinah Care underscores the significance of reproductive rights, education, and support for women.

By championing these fundamental principles, the organization strives to ensure that every pregnancy is wanted, every birth is safe, and every child is given the opportunity to thrive.

CEO of Sakinah Care, Dr Asif Sukhera said, "On World Population Day, we reaffirm our commitment to empowering women and improving reproductive health outcomes. By delivering accessible healthcare services for safe motherhood and advocating for healthy spacing and timing, we can establish a world where every woman can exercise informed choices about herself and her family." Sakinah Care's comprehensive approach encompasses antenatal and postnatal care, delivery assistance, family planning services, and education emphasizing the significance of birth spacing.

On this occasion, Sakinah Care urges individuals, organizations, and policymakers to prioritize reproductive health and collaborate in establishing a supportive environment for women. By fostering partnerships and mobilizing collective action, we can ensure that women possess the essential tools and support needed to lead healthy, empowered lives.

Join Sakinah Care in commemorating World Population Day as we champion reproductive health, empower women, and lay the foundation for a brighter future for generations to come.

