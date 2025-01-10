SAK's Delegation Meets DFO To Discuss Issues Regarding Wildlife
Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2025 | 12:50 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) A delegation of Shooter Association Kohat (SAK) led by its President, Dr. Hashim Jamshed Syed Bukhari on Friday met Divisional Wildlife Officer (DFO), Shabbir Ahmed to discuss various issues regarding wildlife.
Shooter Association Kohat General Secretary Waheed Khan, Yaqub Khan, and other cabinet members were also present on this occasion.
Dr.
Hashim Jamshed Syed Bukhari appreciated the effective steps taken by the Wildlife Department for wildlife conservation. He eulogized successful operations of the department against illegal hunting to preserve wildlife.
The DFO appreciated the efforts of the association to conserve wildlife and emphasized that the department and the organization must work together for the protection of wildlife.
He instructed its staff to fully cooperate with tourists and ensure the survival of wildlife and the promotion of tourism.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
TRENDS organises First Annual Forum for 2025
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Chairman and Vice Chairman of UAE ..
‘Liwa Sports Club’ prepares for Guinness World Records entry
Inzamam, Misbah, Mushtaq Mohammad and Saeed Anwar named in PCB Hall of Fame for ..
Death toll from Los Angeles fires rises to 10
EAD issues resolution on assessment, management of risks resulting from soil con ..
Hunger crisis in Gaza worsens amid critical supply shortages: UN
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 January 2025
UAE takes Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi into custody from Lebanon
DUPHAT 2025 concludes with AED9.35 billion in deals
Continental Europeو Great Britain & Ireland set for Team Cup showdown at Abu Dh ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SAK's delegation meets DFO to discuss issues regarding wildlife2 minutes ago
-
FIA nabs NHA official involved in fraud22 minutes ago
-
FIA apprehends five persons involved in human trafficking,visa fraud42 minutes ago
-
AJK President to address forthcoming Judicial Conference in State metropolis52 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad inspects tehsil offices to enhance revenue services52 minutes ago
-
Enhance tighten security arrangements made on Friday prayers in Larkana range: DIG52 minutes ago
-
KP Govt to switch universities to solar power: Minister52 minutes ago
-
Five criminals held52 minutes ago
-
KP task force yields improvements in university affairs, Secretary HED52 minutes ago
-
AC supervises operation against encroachments on Karial road1 hour ago
-
IRSA releases 32,300 cusecs water1 hour ago
-
Winter chill puts 'Heart Health' at risk: Cardiac experts sound alarm3 hours ago