SAK's Delegation Meets DFO To Discuss Issues Regarding Wildlife

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2025 | 12:50 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) A delegation of Shooter Association Kohat (SAK) led by its President, Dr. Hashim Jamshed Syed Bukhari on Friday met Divisional Wildlife Officer (DFO), Shabbir Ahmed to discuss various issues regarding wildlife.

Shooter Association Kohat General Secretary Waheed Khan, Yaqub Khan, and other cabinet members were also present on this occasion.

Dr.

Hashim Jamshed Syed Bukhari appreciated the effective steps taken by the Wildlife Department for wildlife conservation. He eulogized successful operations of the department against illegal hunting to preserve wildlife.

The DFO appreciated the efforts of the association to conserve wildlife and emphasized that the department and the organization must work together for the protection of wildlife.

He instructed its staff to fully cooperate with tourists and ensure the survival of wildlife and the promotion of tourism.



