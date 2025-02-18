Open Menu

Salahuddin Ghauri, Other Office Bearers Participates In Eye Camp

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Salahuddin Ghauri, other office bearers participates in eye camp

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Salahuddin Ghori, president of Anjuman Tajran Sindh, Hyderabad, accompanied his delegation, including Muhammad Ali Rajput, Taqi Sheikh, Shujauddin Sheikh, Saeeduddin. Tahir Arai. Shahzad Ahmed along with Nouman participated in the Free Eye Camp organized by Hyderabad Host Lies Club.

Hyderabad Host Lies Club President Ashfaq Ahmed Camp Chairman Dr. Iqbal Haroon welcomed the delegation and Camp Chairman Dr. Iqbal Haroon visited the Free Eye Camp and said that we are doing free off-cast eye operations for the sake of Allah and to serve the poor people and about 500 cataracts and other eye operations will be done for free.

