Salahuddin’s father forgives RYK’s police

KAMONKI: (Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-15th Oct, 2019) The father of Salahuddin has forgiven Rahim Yar Khan police for subjecting his son to death by severe torture over false charges of stealing from an ATM machine in Rahim Yar Khan.

According to reports, Muhammad Afzal, the father of Salahuddin, put three demands before the Punjab government including construction of a road and provision of sui gas to his village while third demand regarding establishment of a school in his son’s name was not accepted.

“I forgive Rarhim Yar Khan Police,” said Muhammad Afzal while sharing his views with the media.

In August, Salahuddin lost his life in police custody after he was arrested by Rahim Yar Khan police over false charges of stealing from an ATM machine. He was kept in a detention centre and finally as the matter came to the limelight the police’ illegal act was exposed.

Punjab Forensic Science Agency’s report on Sept 18 showed that Salahuddin was physically tortured and his death occurred owing to severe torture on his body.

A member of the medical team that conducted Ayubi s autopsy, wishing to remain anonymous, stated that various samples of skin taken "show violence on the body".

Ayubi, a resident of Gujranwala, was arrested in Rahim Yar Khan when he was allegedly caught stealing from an ATM machine on Aug 31. Two days later, he was reported dead.

According to the district police officer's spokesperson Zeeshan Randhawa, Ayubi was behaving like a "mad man" in lockup when he "suddenly became unwell". He had said that the man was unconscious when he was shifted to the emergency ward of Sheikh Zayed Medical College Hospital, where doctors confirmed his death.