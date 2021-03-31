UrduPoint.com
"Salam Sanitation Day" Aims To Acknowledge The Role Of Sanitary Workers: MD RWMC

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 09:43 PM

Managing Director Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Awais Manzoor Tarar Wednesday said that the sanitary workers were always at forefront in all emergency situations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Managing Director Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Awais Manzoor Tarar Wednesday said that the sanitary workers were always at forefront in all emergency situations.

To present glowing tributes to the professional dedication of sanitary workers, we are observing first April as "Salam Sanitation Day" today (on Thursday) to acknowledge their valuable services, he said while chairing a meeting at his office.

The MD called upon the citizens to behave with sanitary staff deligently by cooperating with them and said that the aim of celebrating the Day was to highlight the important role of sanitary workers who were always sacrifying their own leaves for private engagements while performing their duties even on public holidays.

Now as responsible citizens, it is our responsibility to keep our surrounding areas neat and clean by presenting them flowers on this day, he added.

Appreciating the professional dedication and commitment demonstrated by the sanitary workers in removing the solid waste from city, he said that the RWMC was perceived as role model institution at national and international level.

Later on this occasion, the sanitary and other operational staff of RWMC was presented flowers and respects on behalf of the Company.

