UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Salam Sanitation Day: Commissioner Terms Sanitary Workers As Front-line Soldiers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 04:50 PM

Salam Sanitation Day: Commissioner terms sanitary workers as front-line soldiers

RAWALPINDI, Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (R) Muhammad Mehmood Thursday said sanitary workers are like our front-line soldiers who carry out their responsibilities in the field during all festivals and severe weather conditions.

"We should all appreciate the services of the sanitary workers and pay tribute to them as they are diligently carrying out their responsibilities for our convenience and help," he expressed while talking to the sanitary workers at a simple and brief ceremony in connection with 'Salam Sanitation Day' at Rawalpindi Metropolitan Corporation (RMC) here.

The commissioner personally visited all the sanitary workers on their seats and encouraged them and presented them with roses and boxes of sweets.

He said sanitation arrangements in Rawalpindi have improved significantly and are much better than other major cities and all this could not be possible without the efforts of sanitary workers.

  He said sanitary workers had been performing their services in one way or another since the first wave of corona.

The commissioner said on behalf of the citizens of Rawalpindi, he would like to pay homage to the sanitary workers for their valuable services and in that regard, flowers and sweets were being offered to them.

Later, he presented flowers and sweets to the sanitary workers of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and RMC to acknowledge their services.

RMC Chief Officer Ali Abbas  Bukhari, RWMC Senior Manager Operations Syed Muhammad Hasnain, officers concerned and RMC Municipal Labor Union officials attended the function.

Related Topics

Weather Company Rawalpindi All

Recent Stories

Hasan Ali is fit and available for selection Â for ..

20 minutes ago

Federal cabinet rejects proposal to import cotton, ..

33 minutes ago

UAE an inspiring model of integrating People of De ..

41 minutes ago

WHO Slams Europe's 'Unacceptably Slow' COVID-19 Va ..

2 minutes ago

IRSA releases 90,300 cusecs water

13 minutes ago

OPPO F19 Proâ€™s 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 Provide ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.