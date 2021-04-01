Salam Sanitation Day: Commissioner terms sanitary workers as front-line soldiers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (R) Muhammad Mehmood Thursday said sanitary workers are like our front-line soldiers who carry out their responsibilities in the field during all festivals and severe weather conditions.

"We should all appreciate the services of the sanitary workers and pay tribute to them as they are diligently carrying out their responsibilities for our convenience and help," he expressed while talking to the sanitary workers at a simple and brief ceremony in connection with 'Salam Sanitation Day' at Rawalpindi Metropolitan Corporation (RMC) here.

The commissioner personally visited all the sanitary workers on their seats and encouraged them and presented them with roses and boxes of sweets.

He said sanitation arrangements in Rawalpindi have improved significantly and are much better than other major cities and all this could not be possible without the efforts of sanitary workers.

He said sanitary workers had been performing their services in one way or another since the first wave of corona.

The commissioner said on behalf of the citizens of Rawalpindi, he would like to pay homage to the sanitary workers for their valuable services and in that regard, flowers and sweets were being offered to them.

Later, he presented flowers and sweets to the sanitary workers of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and RMC to acknowledge their services.

RMC Chief Officer Ali Abbas Bukhari, RWMC Senior Manager Operations Syed Muhammad Hasnain, officers concerned and RMC Municipal Labor Union officials attended the function.