“Salam Sanitation” Day observed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) observed “Salam Sanitation Day "on Monday to recognize the services of its sanitary workers.

Speaking at a ceremony, RWMC Managing Director Rana Sajid Safdar said the sanitary workers were always at the forefront in all emergencies and the day was observed to present glowing tributes to the professional dedication and valuable services of sanitary workers.

The MD called upon the citizens to honour sanitary staff diligently by cooperating with them.

He said the aim of observing the day was to highlight the important role of sanitary workers who were always foregoing their leave for private engagements while performing their duties even on public holidays.

Appreciating the professional dedication and commitment demonstrated by the sanitary workers in removing solid waste from the city, he said the RWMC was perceived as "a role model institution at the national and international level".

The sanitary and other operational staffers of the RWMC were presented flowers on the occasion.