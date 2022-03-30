"Salam Sanitation Day" to be observed on April 1

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company and Municipal Labour Union (CBA) Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi(MCR) will pay tributes to the services of anonymous heroes, sanitary workers on 'Salam Sanitation Day' being observed April 1

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company and Municipal Labour Union (CBA) Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi(MCR) will pay tributes to the services of anonymous heroes, sanitary workers on 'Salam Sanitation Day' being observed April 1. According to RWMC spokesman, Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq, Managing Director RWMC Awais Manzoor Tarar, and other officers would present flowers and gifts to its frontline soldier's on Friday at the Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi office.

Chairman RWMC Col (R) Ajmal Sabir Raja and MD RWMC Awais Manzoor Tarar said that our front line soldiers were sanitary workers and the initiative's purpose was to pay tributes and appreciate their work.

They said that 'Salam Sanitation Day' (Sanitary Workers' Day) would be celebrated on to commend their work and assure them of full cooperation as they had played a vital role in cleaning the city.

President MCR Union Raja Haroon Rasheed, General Secretary Pastor Shahid Raza and other officials would salute the sanitary workers.