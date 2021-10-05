Salam Teachers' Day observed in Multan

An impressive ceremony was organized at Govt Muslim High School in connection with Salam Teachers' Day here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :An impressive ceremony was organized at Govt Muslim High School in connection with Salam Teachers' Day here on Tuesday.

Attended by a good number of retired and serving teachers, students, civil society members, two hours long ceremony was aimed at paying respect to all those are directly or indirectly associated with educating people.

Govt Muslim High School Primary section students presented beautiful tableau depicting love, honour and care for the teachers.

A very popular 'Dachi Dance' was also part of the ceremony for which Muslim High School is known for at home and abroad.

MPA Nadeem Qureshi, DEO (Secondary) Sheikh Muhammad Rafiq, Prof Malik Muhammad Aslam,Rana Waliyat Ali, Rana Aslam Saghir, Inayat Qureshi, Azra Ayub, Saima Gillani, Samar Ahsan, Amina Begum, Mehwish, Farooq Nasir, Sanaullah Dasti and others participated in the ceremony.

Speakers highlighted the role and contributions of teachers in the society and demanded that they should be paid highest salaries in the country.

They said the education should be top priority of every govt because it was the only way forward for progress and prosperity among nations.

Principal Govt Muslim High School in his address shed light on the goals of education and saluted all those teachers in the hall.

He said that he was working untiringly for the development of the historic school and promised to meet the target of 3,000 admissions.

He informed that plantation drive was also in progress under the vision of PM Clean and Green Pakistan.Later, cake was also cut to mark the day.