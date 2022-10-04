UrduPoint.com

Salam Teachers Day: SED South Punjab Expedites Promotion Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2022 | 07:27 PM

On 'Salam Teachers Day' School Education Department (SED) South Punjab has taken an important initiative to complete the cases of teachers waiting for promotion in primary, elementary, high and higher secondary schools on a priority basis

Secretary School Education South Punjab Dr. Ehtesham Anwar has ordered to complete the cases of hundreds of teachers waiting for promotion in all the schools on priority basis by instructing to the CEOs of Education of DPI (Secondary) South Punjab, DPI (Elementary) and eleven districts on Salam Teachers Day.

In a message on Tuesday, he said that teachers are the building blocks of any society adding that not only should their role and position be recognized in the society, but they should also be treated with respect and dignity.

He advised all the administrative officers and officials of the Department to cooperate with the teachers who are visiting in connection for their work in all the offices.

