Salamat Ali Memon Posted As DC Mirpurkhas

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 07:30 PM

Salamat Ali Memon posted as DC Mirpurkhas

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Salamat Ali Memon, an officer of Ex-PCS (BS-18), Additional Deputy Commissioner-I, Mirpurkhas, holding additional charge of the post of Collector/Deputy Commissioner, Mirpurkhas has been transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Collector/ Deputy Commissioner, Mirpurkhas, on regular basis.

This was stated in a notification issued here on Monday.

More Stories From Pakistan

