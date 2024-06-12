Salaried Class Gets Massive Relief In Budget 2024-25: Azhar Kayani
Sumaira FH Published June 12, 2024 | 11:56 PM
Convener of the National Parliamentary Taskforce on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Bilal Azhar Kayani Wednesday hailed that the fiscal discipline in budget 2024-25 was being implemented where maximum relief measures will be taken for the country's workers, farmers, and the salaried class
Talking to a private news channel, he said that keeping in view the difficulties of low-paid pensioners, the minimum pension had been increased, adding, the government has adopted a three-pronged strategy to reform the pension scheme in line with international best practices.
He said that after reforms in the pension scheme, the pension liability would be reduced considerably in next three
decades.
He said despite financial constraints, the government had decided to give 25 percent ad-hoc relief in the salaries of employees from Grade1-16 and 20 percent to Grade-17-22 employees aimed at increasing their purchase power.
The lawmakers and common people expressed their confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the budget prepared by his team, he added.
He further lauded that government also take remarkable step and increased the budget of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) by 27 percent to help the poor and downtrodden.
A new programme titled ‘poverty graduation and skills development’ is also being introduced for the first time to improve the economic condition of the masses, he added.
He also lauds this strategic move as a significant step towards revitalizing the business sector and stimulating economic growth.
