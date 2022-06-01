Salaries, allowances of Islamabad Police, FC to bring at par with Punjab, KPK: Sana

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan on Wednesday said that salaries, allowances and 'Shuhada Package' of Islamabad Police and Frontier Constabulary (FC) would be made at par with Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) police in next financial year.

Chairing a meeting with regard to enhance operational capacity of Islamabad Police and Frontier Constabulary here, the minister said it was decided to provide more financial, technical resources and legal support to Islamabad Police and FC for maintaining law and order, said a statement.

Interior Secretary Yousuf Naseem Khokhar and Commandant FC Salahuddin Mehsud, IG Police Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir, Chief Commissioner Islamabad Amir Ahmad Ali and other senior officials also attended the meeting.

It was also decided to pay Rs 1 billion arrears of Shudha Package to Islamabad Police immediately, he added.

The meeting also decided to bring at par salary, allowance and Shuhda Package of FC with KPK Police.

It was also decided to provide necessary anti-riot training to FC for being used as anti-riot force. The meeting also decided to ensure 100 per cent coverage of all security cameras installed under Safe City Project for maintaining law and order and eliminate street crimes.

The minister said that the country could not be left at the mercy of riotous groups and mischievous elements. Any riots and chaos would not be allowed to enter in the Capital under any circumstances, he said.

Riot march and evil elements would be dealt as per law, he said.

The minister said the Federal cabinet strongly condemned the rioters' violent attacks at police, Rangers and FC personnel. The Cabinet paid rich tributes to the Police, Rangers and FC for handling riots in a professional manner and for ensuring law and order.