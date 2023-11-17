Open Menu

Salaries Of Allied Hospital Workers Re-fixed

Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2023 | 07:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) The salaries of work charge/daily wages employees of Allied Hospital have been re-fixed according to the minimum wage on Friday.

According to a notification issued here, the new per month salary of the work charge / daily wages employees will be Rs 32,000.

Earlier, they were drawing Rs 25,000 per month.

Medical Superintendent Dr Muhammad Faheem Yousaf said that steps were being taken for the welfare of lower scale employees.

