Salaries of Christian workers released

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Multan West Management Company released salaries of Christian workers ahead of Christmas Festival.

According to official sources, A total of 242 employees working in Waste Management Company. Managing Director Fakhrul islam took special interest in release of salaries of workers.

The worker expressed pleasure over release before the festival as they would be able complete shopping timely.