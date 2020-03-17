UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Salaries Of Passport Office Employees In 15 Pakistan Missions Abroad Released

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 08:54 PM

Salaries of passport office employees in 15 Pakistan missions abroad released

Due to intervention of the Federal Ombudsman, salaries of Passport office employees working in 15 Pakistan Missions abroad have been released

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Due to intervention of the Federal Ombudsman, salaries of Passport office employees working in 15 Pakistan Missions abroad have been released.

In his monthly report under Complaint Mechanism System, the Counselor of Pakistan Embassy Riyadh reported that due to delay in release of funds by IMPASS (Immigration and Passport), salaries could not be paid to the staff of that organization, therefore, requested to help in the matter.

Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz referred the matter for investigation to Grievance Commissioner for Overseas Pakistanis Hafiz Ahsaan Ahmed Khokhar who took the matter with the Director General Immigration and Passport.

The DG Immigration and Passport informed that Machine Readable Passport/Visa system was operational at 49 Pakistan Foreign Missions including Riyadh.

Due to shortfall of funds of Rs.5.395 million by the Finance Division, salaries were not released to the staff posted at different Pakistani Missions.

The Ombudsman office asked the D.G (I&P) and Finance Division to resolve the matter so that the payment of salaries could be made to the employees of IMPASS posted in different foreign missions.

Consequently, Ministry of Interior remitted the funds to 15 Pakistani Missions i.e. Abdu Dhabi, Bradford, Chicago, Doha, Jeddah, London, Milan, Montreal, Muscat, New York, Ottawa, Paris, Pretoria, Riyadh and Singapore for payment of salaries of Immigration and Passport office staff posted in these foreign missions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Jeddah Riyadh London Ottawa Paris Milan Muscat Doha Singapore Pretoria Bradford Chicago New York Million

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid promotes Abdullah Al Marri to ..

26 minutes ago

Islamabad Capital Territory closes shrine, gyms, k ..

2 minutes ago

People must adopt precautionary measures, govt has ..

2 minutes ago

Tehran Says Kuwait Pledged $10Mln to Help Fight Co ..

2 minutes ago

Chief of Naval Staff visits PAF Air War College, F ..

2 minutes ago

Federal govt. adopts measures to help Sindh agains ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.