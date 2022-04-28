Salaries of TMOs to be release before Eid: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Taimur Saleem Jhagra Thursday said that salaries would be released to all Trainee Medical Officers (TMOs) before Eid ul Fitr

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Taimur Saleem Jhagra Thursday said that salaries would be released to all Trainee Medical Officers (TMOs) before Eid ul Fitr.

He expressed these views while addressing inauguration ceremony of a Cath lab and Central Sterilization Department at Peshawar Institute of Cardiology, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here.

Before, he said there was no heart hospital in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but today there was Peshawar Institute of Cardiology which was best hospital of the country.

The minister said 95 percent of patients were being treated for free through Sehat Insaaf Card. He further said that PIC was the world class hospital which had first hybrid cath lab.

He said the government was giving priority and added that all BHUs from Chitral to Waziristan were going to be upgraded. The hospital would be provided required funds.

He said that health sector had improved as a result of the initiatives taken by the government and they had been made free from political influence.

Addressing the TMOs, the minister said that you are our future, you have to come forward and run the hospital. All MTIs have been instructed to ensure timely payment of salaries to all TMOs. Young doctors do not even know the official, the action has been taken against them on the basis of breach of discipline which is the prerogative of the hospital management.