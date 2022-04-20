UrduPoint.com

Salaries Of WASA's Work Charge Employees Released

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Salaries of WASA's work charge employees released

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :The Water Supply and Drainage Authority (WASA) management has released the salaries of work charge employees for the month of February and the salaries of permanent employees would be paid before Eid-ul- Fitr.

This was stated in a statement issued on Wednesday by HDA media Cell.

According to the statement, the only solution to WASA's financial problems was to make the recovery system foolproof, while the summary sent to the Sindh government was also in the final stages of approval.

The spokesperson said that WASA has been facing financial difficulties for a long time and the negative attitude of consumers towards non-payment of bills was the main reason for this issue.

The salaries of permanent employees of WASA for the month of January would be paid before Eid-ul-Fitr, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Sindh Water January February Media Government

Recent Stories

AC Takhtbai visits Jalala and Sher Garh Bazar; boo ..

AC Takhtbai visits Jalala and Sher Garh Bazar; booked butchers over profiteering ..

3 minutes ago
 Poland Demolishes 3 WWII Memorials to Soviet Soldi ..

Poland Demolishes 3 WWII Memorials to Soviet Soldiers

3 minutes ago
 Cop held, suspended on torturing adolescent boy

Cop held, suspended on torturing adolescent boy

3 minutes ago
 'Miracle' survival of Ukrainian mother and daughte ..

'Miracle' survival of Ukrainian mother and daughter shelled by Russia

3 minutes ago
 Estonian Police Ban Russian Flags From Victory Day ..

Estonian Police Ban Russian Flags From Victory Day Events

8 minutes ago
 PNS SHAMSHEER visits Bahrain as part of Flag Showi ..

PNS SHAMSHEER visits Bahrain as part of Flag Showing Mission

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.