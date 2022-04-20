HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :The Water Supply and Drainage Authority (WASA) management has released the salaries of work charge employees for the month of February and the salaries of permanent employees would be paid before Eid-ul- Fitr.

This was stated in a statement issued on Wednesday by HDA media Cell.

According to the statement, the only solution to WASA's financial problems was to make the recovery system foolproof, while the summary sent to the Sindh government was also in the final stages of approval.

The spokesperson said that WASA has been facing financial difficulties for a long time and the negative attitude of consumers towards non-payment of bills was the main reason for this issue.

The salaries of permanent employees of WASA for the month of January would be paid before Eid-ul-Fitr, the spokesman added.