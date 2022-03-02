Salaries, pension, arrears to be paid to WASA employees soon: Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has decided to ensure payment of salaries to all permanent as well as adhoc employees and pensions to retired employees as soon as possible.

The WASA spokesman said that authority had issued pension and salary cheques of the work charge employees.

A statement from HDA Media Cell said the salaries of permanent employees were in process and would be released soon.

The every effort was being made to pay the arrears of the permanent and work charge employees of WASA, the spokesman said and hoped that they will be paid all the due salaries and pensions very soon.