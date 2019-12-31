UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Salary Cannot Be Paid During Absence Under Law: Supreme Court (SC)

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 04:58 PM

Salary cannot be paid during absence under law: Supreme Court (SC)

Supreme Court (SC) while dismissing his appeal plea against Federal Services Tribunal (FST) decision has ordered to recover salaries for 6 months from Muhammad Afzal former steno typist cabinet

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st December, 2019) Supreme Court (SC) while dismissing his appeal plea against Federal Services Tribunal (FST) decision has ordered to recover salaries for 6 months from Muhammad Afzal former steno typist cabinet.A two members bench of SC presided over by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJPp Gulzar Ahmad took up the case for hearing Tuesday.CJP remarked salary can not be paid during absence period under law.

Your client remained absent for six months ; Government was paying monthly stipend to him.

Court's hand is not in government pocket that whosoever comes, we take out money from government pocket and give it to him.

Salary for what when he was not present in the office .The counsel for steno typist Muhammad Afzal told the court Muhammad Afzal was asked not to come to office during suspension period.The court while dismissing the appeal plea of Muhammad Afzal Steno typist against FST decision has approved the plea from federal government for recovering 6 months salary from Muhammad Afzal Steno typist.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Money From Government Cabinet Court

Recent Stories

Kremlin Spokesman Names Russian Economy Stability ..

6 minutes ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) notifies ..

6 minutes ago

Shelter homes established in Lakki Marwat, Hangu

6 minutes ago

Trees to disappear in Chitral after 30 years' if ..

6 minutes ago

Advent of new year to usher in further strengtheni ..

6 minutes ago

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) th ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.