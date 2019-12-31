Salary cannot be paid during absence under law: Supreme Court (SC)

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st December, 2019) Supreme Court (SC) while dismissing his appeal plea against Federal Services Tribunal (FST) decision has ordered to recover salaries for 6 months from Muhammad Afzal former steno typist cabinet.A two members bench of SC presided over by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJPp Gulzar Ahmad took up the case for hearing Tuesday.CJP remarked salary can not be paid during absence period under law.

Your client remained absent for six months ; Government was paying monthly stipend to him.

Court's hand is not in government pocket that whosoever comes, we take out money from government pocket and give it to him.

Salary for what when he was not present in the office .The counsel for steno typist Muhammad Afzal told the court Muhammad Afzal was asked not to come to office during suspension period.The court while dismissing the appeal plea of Muhammad Afzal Steno typist against FST decision has approved the plea from federal government for recovering 6 months salary from Muhammad Afzal Steno typist.