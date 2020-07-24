UrduPoint.com
Salary Cheques Handed Over To Seven MWMC Employees Opppointed Through 17-A

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

Salary cheques handed over to seven MWMC employees opppointed through 17-A

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) administration handed over salary cheques to seven employees which were opppointed through 17-A.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MWMC Abdul Latif Khan handed over the cheques to employees of their first salary ahead of Eid-ul-Adha so that they could celebrate their Eid festivities in a better way.

Manager Admin & HR Aqeel Ahmed said that salary to other company staff will also be provided by July 27 as per directions of government.

He said that all arrangements regarding cleanliness operation during Eid-ul-Adha have been finalized. Mr Aqeel said that company will take every possible step for ensuring better cleanliness in the city.

More Stories From Pakistan

