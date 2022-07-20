UrduPoint.com

Salary Of Teachers, Staff Of KPC & C To Be Increased: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shahid Fareed on Wednesday announced that the salaries of teachers and other staff of Khanewal Public School and College (KPC & C) would be increased soon

During his visit of the school, the deputy commissioner inaugurated a carpeted road project at the school which would be completed with funds of Rs 10 million. He also planted saplings at the school and urged school administration to plant maximum saplings at the school premises.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC Shahid Fareed said that different arrangements were being made for upgradation of infrastructure of the school.

He asked teachers to pay special focus on education and practical work of the students. He said that more energy was required to bring more improvement in results of the school.

The DC added that construction of eight new classrooms would also be started soon with the own resources of the school. He directed administration to start BS classes in college wing at the earliest.

