UrduPoint.com

Salary, Pension To PR Employees Already Paid: NA Told

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Salary, pension to PR employees already paid: NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Kiran Imran Dar on Tuesday informed the National Assembly that all pending salaries and pensions to employees of Railways had been paid.

Responding to a notice regarding the delay in payment of pensionary benefits and salary to the employees of the railways, she said, "All the employees of Railways had received their salary pension today as per the direction of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to pay salary before the Eid.

" She further informed the house that the dues of retired employees till 2022 had also been cleared.

Dar said that a sum of Rs. 3 billion has been spent to rehabilitate Railways track damaged in the 2022 flood.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Prime Minister Flood All Billion

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Palau

4 minutes ago
 COP28 President-designate concludes visit to China ..

COP28 President-designate concludes visit to China with common understanding to ..

34 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs announces working hours during Eid A ..

Dubai Customs announces working hours during Eid Al-Fitr

1 hour ago
 TAQA Group completes US$1.5 billion dual tranche 5 ..

TAQA Group completes US$1.5 billion dual tranche 5-year and 10-year bond offerin ..

3 hours ago
 Landslide in Pakistan buries trucks, kills at leas ..

Landslide in Pakistan buries trucks, kills at least two people

3 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash, President of Eswatini Senate discuss ..

Saqr Ghobash, President of Eswatini Senate discuss bilateral cooperation

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.