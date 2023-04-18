Salary, pension to PR employees already paid: NA told

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Kiran Imran Dar on Tuesday informed the National Assembly that all pending salaries and pensions to employees of Railways had been paid.

Responding to a notice regarding the delay in payment of pensionary benefits and salary to the employees of the railways, she said, "All the employees of Railways had received their salary pension today as per the direction of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to pay salary before the Eid.

" She further informed the house that the dues of retired employees till 2022 had also been cleared.

Dar said that a sum of Rs. 3 billion has been spent to rehabilitate Railways track damaged in the 2022 flood.