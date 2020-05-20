UrduPoint.com
Salary, Promotion Issues Of Doctors Being Addressed On Priority: Provincial Minister For Health And Finance Taimour Salim Jhagra

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 05:43 PM

Salary, promotion issues of doctors being addressed on priority: Provincial Minister for Health and Finance Taimour Salim Jhagra

Provincial Minister for Health and Finance Taimour Salim Jhagra here Wednesday said salaries and promotion issues of doctors, nurses and paramedics were being addressed on priority basis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Health and Finance Taimour Salim Jhagra here Wednesday said salaries and promotion issues of doctors, nurses and paramedics were being addressed on priority basis.

He said Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) does not give 100% protection against coronavirus and adoption of all precautionary measures were imperative to become safe from the virus.

In a news conference here, the minister said salaries issue of the new inductees was being resolved on priority basis.

"I have already committed to Insaf Doctors Forum (IDF) and other health related associations to address promotion issues of doctors, paramedics, nurses and other health staff and workers was underway on priority basis," he said.

The minister said pension issue of 500 senior doctors have already been resolved, which surfaced after the death of Dr Muhammad Javed of the Hayatabad Medical Complex.

He said KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has announced that next budget of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would focus heavily on improving healthcare facilities in the province.

The minister said doctors and paramedics were fighting against coronavirus on frontline and the entire nation held their services in high esteem.

He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has now the highest recovery rate among the four provinces and Islamabad.

"On average, KP is reporting 160-200 new cases per day and that rate has been steady over the last 10 days while daily deaths were steadied at 10-12 per day." Taimour said deaths at 10% per week shows low virus transmission rate in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and success of KP government efforts. Testing capacity has rapidly expanded from a low baseline in March to over 2000 this month, he said.

