Salarzai calls on khyber pakhtunkhwa finance Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former Nazim Hayatabad Imran Khan Salarzai has thanked the provincial finance Minister Taimor Khan for the approval of a grant of Rs one billion for construction and development of Hayatabad.

During the meeting at his residence, Imran Khan Salarzai thanked residence of Hayatabad and expressed hope that the government would put special attention of the Hayatabad residential area, which has earlier been ignored by the previous government.

He congratulated the Minister for assuming additional charge of health.