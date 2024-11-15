Salat-e-Istisqa Offered Across Country
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 15, 2024 | 04:51 PM
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 15th, 2024) Salat al-Istisqa, the prayer for rain, was offered across the country today on the appeal of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
In the Federal Capital, the main congregation of Salat al-Istisqa was held at the Faisal Mosque.
A large number of people participated in the special prayers after Friday prayers.
They prayed to Allah Almighty to end the dry spell and alleviate the health hazards caused by smog.
Smog and fog caused huge trouble yo the public. The schools were closed while green lockdowns were imposed to deal with the smog.
